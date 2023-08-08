Zangezur Corridor's inauguration to expand Azerbaijan's transport and transit capacity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 8. The opening of the Zangezur corridor will expand the transport and transit potential of Azerbaijan, as well as the region as a whole, Deputy Director of the Department of Transport Policy of the Ministry of Transport and Digital Development of the Republic of Azerbaijan Azer Aliyev said, Trend reports.

According to him, we are discussing the construction of roads and trains, ports, as well as the development of transportation and logistics infrastructure.

"The initiatives' implementation has enabled us to transform our country into a transportation hub, specifically a transit hub." Furthermore, the Middle Corridor's importance is constantly expanding, and Azerbaijan is working on the development of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, which is a vital part of it," he said.

Aliyev believes that transport and logistics play an important role in the development of the Azerbaijani economy.

"We have started the construction of the second phase of the Baku port, within the framework of which it is planned to increase its annual cargo handling capacity to 20 million tons and 500,000 TEU containers," he said.

He also highlighted that container cargo transportation is growing rapidly in the Caspian Sea, and therefore, he considers it necessary to work on increasing the depth of the sea.