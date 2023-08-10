Azerbaijani appointed to high-ranking position at IMF

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, August 10. Kyrgyz Finance Minister Almaz Baketayev met with the new Permanent Representative of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in the Kyrgyz Republic, Farid Talishli, Trend reports.

The IMF provided immediate assistance to the Kyrgyz Republic in attracting financial assistance during the state of emergency in connection with the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic to support the budget in 2020, as well as for the distribution of SDRs.

Farid Talishli was born on October 25, 1972 in Moscow. He graduated from the Faculty of Engineering and Economics of the Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University, as well as the Faculty of International Economic Relations of the Azerbaijan State University of Economics. In 2006, he received a PhD in Economics from Lomonosov Moscow State University.

In addition, he started his professional career in 1993 at the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan. He worked at the local representative office of the IMF in the period from 2003 through 2006. He worked as an economist at the World Bank Azerbaijan Country Office from 2006 through 2009. Moreover, he has been working at the head office of the IMF in Washington since 2010.