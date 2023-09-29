Czech Engineering company eager to build energy infrastructure in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan

NAKHCHIVAN, Azerbaijan, September 29. The Czech Engineering Company is interested in the construction of a solar power plant and additional infrastructure in the Sadarak district of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the III Azerbaijani-Turkish Energy Forum and the I International Conference "Nakhchivan - Green Energy Zone".

"Our strategic goal is to establish a production capacity of 1,500 MW for wind and solar energy in the Nakhchivan Republic, utilizing the potential of renewable energy sources to the extent of 5,000 MW," Shahbazov emphasized.

"To achieve this goal, we are actively attracting foreign investments, and our plan also includes energy exports at a level of no less than 1,000 MW. At present, we have already commenced work on this project," the minister added.

The Azerbaijani-Turkish Energy Forum was initiated within the framework of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the two countries to further strengthen strategic energy cooperation. The first forum was held on December 21–22, 2021, in Baku, and the second one on October 5–6, 2022, in Istanbul.