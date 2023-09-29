Azerbaijan, Türkiye sign protocol of III Energy Forum in Nakhchivan (PHOTO)

NAKHCHIVAN, Azerbaijan, September 29. Azerbaijan and Türkiye have signed the protocol of the III Energy Forum, Trend reports.

The protocol was signed by the Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov and the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Türkiye Alparslan Bayraktar at the III Azerbaijani-Türkish Energy Forum.

The protocol stated the commitment of the parties to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in the field of renewable energy and develop the industry.

One of the key goals of this protocol is the export of renewable energy to Türkiye, which will help strengthen energy ties between the countries and reduce the negative environmental impact.

The Azerbaijani-Turkish Energy Forum was initiated within the framework of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the two countries to further strengthen strategic energy cooperation. The first forum was held on December 21–22, 2021, in Baku, and the second one on October 5–6, 2022, in Istanbul.