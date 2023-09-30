Azerbaijan's Azercosmos OJSC aims to increase potential of space research

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. Azerbaijan's Azercosmos OJSC is extremely interested in developing programs to increase the potential of space research, Vice Chairman of Azercosmos, Fuad Aslanov said at a seminar organized with the participation of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) in Baku, Trend reports.

"We are the leading force behind the development of the innovative space ecosystem in Azerbaijan. We currently manage three satellites and strive to create a more interconnected, developed and secure world for future generations," Aslanov said.

According to him, Azercosmos strives to become one of the driving forces of the global space industry by participating in a wide range of research and major global projects, cooperating with international stakeholders and partners, as well as introducing local know-how.

He noted that the goal of Azercosmos OJSC is to create a space ecosystem in Azerbaijan.

According to the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications of Azerbaijan, Azercosmos exported satellite and telecommunication services to the UK (for $3.6 million), Luxembourg ($2.7 million), the UAE ($1.1 million), Germany ($713,200), and Nigeria ($539,900) from January through August 2023.

In general, revenues for JSC Azercosmos from the provision of satellite and telecommunication services amounted to $26.6 million by the end of 2022.

Meanwhile, the International Astronautical Congress will be held in Baku on October 2-6, 2023.

The congress has been held annually since 1950 under the auspices of the International Academy of Astronautics and the International Institute of Space Law with the support of the International Astronautical Federation.