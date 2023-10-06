Azerbaijani, Brazilian agencies sign space-bound MoU

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. Azercosmos space agency and Brazilian Space Agency (AEB) have signed a memorandum of understanding within the 74th International Astronautical Congress (IAC) in Baku, Advisor to the Chairman for International Relations of Azercosmos Vugar Bayramov told Trend.

According to him, the purpose of signing this memorandum is to exchange knowledge and experience between organizations and scientific communities in the two countries in the field of space technology.

Bayramov added that Brazil is currently a rather developed country in the application of satellite technology.

Meanwhile, a cooperation agreement was signed between Azercosmos and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) on the development of new observation satellites for Azerbaijan within the framework of the 74th International Astronautical Congress.

According to the agreement, two satellites will be manufactured within the framework of the Azersky-2 program.

The 74th International Astronautical Congress, in partnership with the Azercosmos space agency and the International Astronautical Federation, is being held in Baku on October 2–6.

Baku hosted this prestigious event for the first time in 1973, during the leadership of the country by the great leader Heydar Aliyev. After 50 years, the Congress is held in Azerbaijan again.