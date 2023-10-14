Heydar Aliyev played exceptional role in Azerbaijan's energy industry dev't - former bp CEO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. Heydar Aliyev has played an exceptional role in Azerbaijan's energy industry development, John Browne, former bp CEO said, Trend reports.

He has made the remark at the "Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijan's new oil strategy" conference held in Baku.

"Azerbaijan holds a special place in my heart. This country is a profound source of determination, progress, and learning. I wish to pay tribute to the Great Heydar Aliyev, whose visionary leadership has shaped modern Azerbaijan and its new strategies. I had the privilege of knowing him and working with him during my tenure as the CEO of bp. I deeply respected him as a powerful and charismatic leader with a clear vision for the future of his nation. He played an exceptional role not only in the development of his own nation but also in the entire region. He correctly foresaw that Azerbaijan's vast hydrocarbon reserves would be the key to its economic and social development. He also realized that to harness this potential, he needed to attract foreign investments and expertise. Today, we can witness the remarkable results of the master plan the Great Leader developed for his country, as seen in world-class projects such as Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli, Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, and Shah Deniz. These projects have been instrumental in transforming Azerbaijan's economy and reaffirming Baku as one of the world's foremost energy hub," he said.

He noted that Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli marked the inception of independent Azerbaijan's new oil strategy and ushered in a new chapter in the country's history, with roots dating back to 1846.

"The "Contract of the Century" remains one of the world's largest agreements in terms of hydrocarbon reserves and investments. It brought significant investments from Western multinational companies, the largest ever seen in any former Soviet Union country. This laid the foundation for Azerbaijan's unprecedented revival and economic growth. The achievements of the Azerbaijani oil industry, both in the past and with the recent installation of the Azeri Central East platform, reflect the dedication and hard work of its workers. Today, I am immensely proud to be here to honor the oil workers and the industry's accomplishments over the last 29 years. These achievements would have been impossible without the skill, dedication, courage, and determination of Azerbaijani oil workers," Browne added.