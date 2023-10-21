Azerbaijani Emergency Situations Ministry interested in Belarusian university's designs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21. Azerbaijan's Ministry of Emergency Situations is interested in the developments of the Belarusian State University, deputy head of the Main Science Department of the Belarusian State University Alexandra Strogova said within the framework of the Caspian Construction Week, Trend reports.

It should be noted that Belarus is represented at the exhibition in a collective form by several universities, under which technologies are developed. The stand presents fire-resistant coatings, "smart" windows, poured floors, measuring devices, ultrasonic gas meters, as well as heat-insulating materials, additives for concrete, wood preservatives, modified wood, ceramic products, etc.

According to Strogova, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations during the exhibition was interested in antistatic fire-resistant pouring floors that can withstand heating up to 1800 degrees Celsius.

Igor Bozhelko, representative of the Belarusian State Technological University, said that Azerbaijan Railways buys wood protectors produced by the university.

Representatives of the Belarusian stand expect to expand cooperation with Azerbaijan in construction and furniture production.

The specialized exhibition "Rebuild Karabakh", dedicated to the reconstruction and development of Azerbaijan's Karabakh liberated from Armenian occupation, will last until October 21.