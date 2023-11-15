Second Baku Forum on Sustainable Finance and Investments takes place

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. The second Baku Forum on Sustainable Finance and Investments, organized by the National Coordinating Council for Sustainable Development of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Economy and the UN Development Program office in Azerbaijan, started on November 15, the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The moderator of the event, TRT World journalist Maria Ramos, expressed satisfaction with the holding of the forum in Baku. She noted that representatives of various countries and international organizations are taking part in the event.

Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Chairman of the National Coordinating Council for Sustainable Development Ali Akhmedov regarded the holding of the second Baku Forum on Sustainable Development as a significant event.

In addition, the deputy prime minister stressed that the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) reflected in the "Transforming Our World: The Agenda for Sustainable Development for the Period Up to 2030" document is among the priorities of the Azerbaijani government.

Azerbaijan is one of the few countries that voluntarily submitted three national reports to the UN High-Level Political Forum. The next report is scheduled to be submitted in 2024. The republic's development programs are adapted to the SDGs, which simplifies the financing of the implementation of these global goals.

Moreover, the forum reviewed the measures being implemented in Azerbaijan to develop inclusive education, combat climate change, and ensure sustainable and social development. Ali Akhmedov noted the importance of accelerating the measures being implemented to achieve the SDGs in the next seven years and the importance of regional cooperation in this area.

Minister of Economy and Deputy Chairman of the National Coordinating Council for Sustainable Development Mikayil Jabbarov noted that the main recommendations for achieving the SDGs include accelerating the transition to renewable energy sources, expanding the reach of digitalization, building a society based on the principle of continuous learning, providing people with decent work and improving social security, opening jobs, especially in areas of the green and digital economy, and fighting against climate change.

Furthermore, during the meeting, it was noted that contamination by mines prevents the rehabilitation of territories liberated from occupation and the implementation of multi-vector projects for economic revival. It is no coincidence that President Ilham Aliyev has put forward the initiative to add the 18th SDG - mine action to the "Agenda for Sustainable Development for the period up to 2030".

The minister noted that the upcoming discussions and cooperation within the framework of the forum will help to make a positive contribution to the implementation of the UN 2030 Agenda in Azerbaijan.

The Head of the Representative Office of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the UN, Muhammad Nasar Hayat, thanked the organizers for hosting the forum. He noted that public funds are not enough to finance the SDGs, and it is important to involve the private sector in this matter. For this purpose, the SDG investment map will be prepared. He highlighted the importance of the joint work of civil society and the private sector in the field of SDGs.

In addition, the Head of the FAO Representative Office noted the role of the high-level dialogue held in Baku in October this year in ensuring green transformation and socio-economic inclusiveness to achieve the SDGs. Expressing satisfaction with the cooperation with the Azerbaijani government, he stressed the importance of the second Baku Forum for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals until 2030 and holding discussions that will make a significant contribution to the development of the region.

Ruslan Edelgeriev, adviser to the President of Russia on climate issues, informed about the measures to achieve the SDGs carried out in Russia based on the UN methodology, including in the areas of public health and poverty reduction. He pointed out the importance of focusing on water problems and climate change, as well as the implementation of ecosystem projects.

Furthermore, First Deputy Secretary of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation, Merve Kavakci noted that sustainable development should be one of the main policy directions of any country. The SDGs include 17 goals that serve to ensure the well-being of every person and the security of the planet. All sectors of society should play an active role in achieving this goal. She stressed the influence of good neighborly relations serving peace and stability on the economic and social environment.

Deputy Chairman of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus, Valery Belsky, noted that the SDGs play a significant role in solving all the problems facing society today. Discussions to achieve these goals should be broader. He informed about the work being carried out in Belarus to form national associations for Sustainable Development Goals, increase interest in the SDGs in the education sector, and create a unified monitoring system.

In addition, a video dedicated to the ongoing work and the results of achieving the SDGs in Azerbaijan was shown at the forum.

Discussions continued during the sessions.

