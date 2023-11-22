Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan showcase successful co-op within Middle Corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. The Middle Corridor is a good example of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, Director of the Department of International Economic Cooperation of the Ministry of National Economy of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Abish told Trend.

"The advantageous location of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan creates favorable conditions for making decisions aimed at increasing trade turnover and developing cooperation. This will allow both countries to derive significant benefits," he noted.

"There is significant potential between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan in the sectors of trade, agriculture, industry and other sectors. There are good prospects for improving economic interaction," Abish added.

Additionally, he noted that in 2022 the turnover between the countries amounted to about $500 million, which indicates the possibility of increasing this figure to $1 billion in the future.

The representative of the Ministry of Economy also emphasized the successful development of energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

The Middle Corridor connects the networks of rail freight transportation of China and the European Union countries through the countries of Central Asia, the Caucasus, Turkiye and Eastern Europe.

The Middle Corridor contributes to the increase of cargo traffic from China to Turkiye, as well as to European countries and in the opposite direction.

A block train along this corridor delivers cargo from China to Europe in an average of 20-25 days, and this is one of the main advantages of this transport corridor.