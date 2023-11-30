Azerbaijan signs MoU on cooperation for innovation and startup ecosystems dev't

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. "PASHA Holding," SOCAR, SABAH.lab, the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the IV Industrial Revolution (4SIM), and the Education Development Fund under the Ministry of Science and Education signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation for the development of innovation and startup ecosystems in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The memorandum was signed by Head of Innovation Department of PASHA Holding Farrukh Aliyev, SOCAR Vice President Kanan Najafov, Chairman of the Board of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency Inara Valiyeva, Executive Director of the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the IV Industrial Revolution (4sim) under the Ministry of Economy Fariz Jafarov, and Chairman of the Education Development Fund under the Ministry of Science and Education Elnur Nasibov.

Will be updated