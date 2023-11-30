SOCAR Downstream aims to develop industry in Azerbaijan - CEO Emil Alkhasli

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. The main goal of SOCAR Downstream is to improve asset management and ensure smoother and more sustainable industrial production in Azerbaijan, said SOCAR Downstream Management CEO Emil Alkhasli during the 'Top of Industrial Safety 2023' event held in Baku, Trend reports.

"Our main goal is to improve safety and stability of production. A significant part of emissions in our field is from oil refining and petrochemicals. The main focus of SOCAR Downstream is the continuous operation of our industrial production and maximizing the plant's operating periods, mainly through carrying out repairs. International practice implies such maintenance every few years," he noted.

Alkhasli emphasized that the company has increased the period of need for repairs to 18 months and aims to bring it to two years.

"For example, as a result of previous repair at the Heydar Aliyev Baku Oil Refinery carried out in 2022, we plan to stop the refinery's operations for maintenance in 2024. SOCAR Downstream's main objective is to improve asset management, implement safe operations, and ensure smoother and more sustainable production. For this purpose, we have launched several programs to optimize work with outside partners," he said.

Moreover, Alkhasli mentioned that the program conducted by the company have yielded excellent results and this will lead to a significant increase in the production of local industrial product.

"At the same time, the amount of losses has been minimized and in parallel, there is a reduction in the volume of air pollution. We continue to work in this direction and start activities at other SOCAR refineries to achieve even greater results," he added.

