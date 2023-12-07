Azerbaijan-UK research partnership grows stronger - Malcolm Offord

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. The partnership between Azerbaijan and the UK in the field of research and education is becoming stronger and stronger, said UK Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Exports Malcolm Offord, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the meeting of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UK.

"We are proud to host so many talented young Azerbaijani students at UK universities. So, the prospects for growth are indeed great. As we look into the bright future of trade and investment between Azerbaijan and the UK, we must boost and encourage unrestricted entrepreneurship in various industries, bringing our two great trading nations closer together, bringing our people closer together, and giving impetus to our bilateral partnership," he said.

The 6th meeting of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland started today in Baku.

The meeting will address the issues of cooperation between the two countries in business, energy transition, healthcare, infrastructure, information and communication technologies, cybersecurity, digital economy, and other fields.

The commission is co-chaired by Azerbaijani Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov and UK Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the Department of Business and Trade Malcolm Offord.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel