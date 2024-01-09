Azerbaijan's Unibank talks of AI-handled customer queries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 9. Azerbaijan's Unibank is addressing 80 percent of customer queries received in the messenger (support center) through AI (artificial intelligence), the Chairman of the Board of Directors of OJSC Unibank Farid Abushov said during panel discussions themed “Achievements and Challenges," Trend reports.

"Unibank began employing AI to handle client inquiries and evaluate response quality. We believe that artificial intelligence will have a substantial impact on the financial sector. The bank has previously been successful in this direction," Abushov noted.

The bank's spokesperson noted that the technology processes inquiries received via Messenger and provides a response option to the operations center specialist when answering 80 percent of consumer requests.

"This ensures that client inquiries are answered within shorter time constraints, saving time. Trials have already begun for replying to requests without human intervention, depending solely on the power of AI. Over the next one and a half years, we intend to reduce expenses in this direction by 30 percent," he added.

Based on recent estimates, the global AI market is predicted to rise at a compound annual growth rate of 37.3 percent until 2030.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel