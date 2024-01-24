ITC commits to support Azerbaijan's export development - UN resident coordinator

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. The International Trade Centre (ITC) remains committed to supporting Azerbaijan's export development and closer commercial integration with the EU and other Eastern Partnership (EaP) countries, said UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Vladanka Andreeva during the event on "Non-Tariff Barriers to Trade" in Baku, Trend reports.

"ITC (a joint agency of the UN and the World Trade Organization) is the only multilateral agency fully dedicated to the development of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), with nearly 60 years of experience in providing trade-related technical assistance to developing countries and countries in transition. ITC remains committed to supporting Azerbaijan's export development and closer commercial integration with the EU and other EaP countries. Today's meeting is an important step towards identifying priority issues and collecting feedback on ways to overcome obstacles and facilitate cross-border trade," she said.

