BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. A project on the creation of new checkpoint posts on the border of Azerbaijan with Georgia and Russia is being realized, said an official of the State Customs Committee (SCC) of Azerbaijan Vugar Ahmadov during the event on "Non-Tariff Barriers to Trade" in Baku, Trend reports.

"Projects related to increasing transit potential are being implemented. In general, we carry out work on simplification of both exports and imports," he noted.

Will be updated