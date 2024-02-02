Azerbaijan to launch new state e-mail system

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. A new state e-mail system will be launched in Azerbaijan next month, Head of the State Service for Special Communication and Information Security Tural Mammadov said during the III summit of IT heads of state agencies held in Baku, Trend reports.

"The new postal system, which is based on the Domino system, will allow for a variety of extra services. The first Azerbaijani-language interface will be released. A centralized XDR solution will be given to protect end users of governmental institutions, and a mass SMS service will be active starting this year," he said.

Will be updated