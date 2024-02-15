Azerbaijan establishes targets for its tax service till 2030

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. The state tax service’s agenda for 2024–2030 includes five areas, Head of the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan Orkhan Nazirli said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the forum themed "Tax system in the new period of development: strategic goals for a sustainable economy" held in Baku.

"Strategic directions include the development of voluntary compliance with tax obligations, the fight against tax evasion, strengthening institutional capabilities and human capital, cooperation with international organizations and the introduction of innovations, and partnerships with government agencies," the official explained.

"The primary purpose is to improve the efficiency of budget revenue collection, prevent tax evasion, and combat informal tax activities. Regarding the strategy's vision (looking into the future), it is worth highlighting the construction of a dependable, trust-based tax ecosystem," he pointed out.

