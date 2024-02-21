Azerbaijan debuts metallurgical exports to Africa

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. The Baku Steel Company (BSC), the largest metallurgical company in the Caucasus and the largest metallurgical enterprise in the Caucasus, has secured the first contract in the Azerbaijani metallurgical industry for the sale of products to Africa, Trend reports via BSC data.

"We've started exporting pipes to Senegal. BSC's products are already offered in over 20 countries around the world, including America, Eurasia, and Africa," the statement noted.

The statement highlighted that Azerbaijan's strategically advantageous geographical location allows it to realize its export potential, and major efforts are being undertaken in this regard.



BSC has a new steel melting furnace produced by Siemens VAI with a capacity of 550 thousand tons per year that satisfies all modern standards and has no equivalents in the CIS, Türkiye, or Iran.



The company is constantly working to improve its export policy, shipping items to both nearby and faraway countries.



BSC partners with firms such as Demora, Danieli, Vezzani, Air Liquide, CVS, and others, and is one of Azerbaijan's top taxpayers in the non-oil industry.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel