Exclusive first loan opportunity from Kapital Bank

Kapital Bank, the country’s first bank, offers advantageous opportunities for individuals seeking cash loans. For first-time applicants of daily demand loans, can do their monthly payment starting from 51 AZN for every 2000 AZN loan. Customers can obtain loans up to a maximum of 500,000 manat with terms starting from 10.9% apr. The offered loan is provided for a duration of up to 59 months.

This campaign is accessible to all individuals with official income. You can apply via digital channels or visit your nearest branch. It is also worthy to mentioned that online loan applications are exempt from cash withdrawal fees.

Kapital Bank, the country's first bank, is part of PASHA Holding. Kapital Bank has the largest service network in Azerbaijan with 117 branches and 52 departments all over the country.