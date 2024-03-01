Reps from leading German companies visit Alat Free Economic Zone (PHOTO)

The representatives of leading German companies visited the Alat Free Economic Zone (AFEZ) and met with the Chairman of the Board of AFEZ Authority, Mr. Valeh Alasgarov. The visit was organized by the German Eastern Business Association. The delegation was led by Mr. Michael Harms, Managing Director of the German Eastern Business Association.

During the meeting, Mr. Alasgarov provided detailed information about main activities of the AFEZ, its strategic geographical location, unique legal framework, as well as about the industrial land plots with ready-to-use off-site and on-site infrastructure and utilities, and the fiscal and non-fiscal incentives package for the investors.

Afterwards, Mr. Jawad Dbila, Managing Director of Silk Way AFEZCO, informed the delegation about new Cargo Airport that will be located at the territory of the AFEZ and will serve the needs of AFEZ investors, as well as other clients in international cargo transportation. Following this, Mr. Zaur Akhundov, President of Silk Way Group, talked about strategic importance of the Cargo Airport and its significance for the investors of AFEZ and other clients.

The meeting was followed by a Q&A session.