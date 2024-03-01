Current aviation security issues were discussed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport (PHOTO)

The 6th meeting of the Airport Interdepartmental Commission on Aviation Security was held, with the participation of the management staff of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, the State Civil Aviation Agency, law enforcement agencies in the field of air transport and other aviation entities.

During the meeting, pressing issues related to ensuring aviation security at the passenger and cargo terminals of Heydar Aliyev International Airport, as well as the introduction of advanced technologies and practices to improve the level of security for passengers were discussed.

The event identified strategic directions for the development of aviation security for the future in order to ensure the efficient operation of aviation infrastructure, emphasized the need for widespread application of an aviation security culture, and emphasized the need for joint cooperation.

It should be noted that the Interdepartmental Commission regularly holds meetings on ensuring aviation security in Azerbaijan.