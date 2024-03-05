Kapital Bank takes home dual honors at AnchorWorld HR Summit 2024

Kapital Bank, the country's first bank, has won 2 awards at the “World HR Summit-2024” organized by the Azerbaijan HR Institute. The event, which brought together over 500 participants from 50 countries and renowned leaders in the field of human resources, saw Kapital Bank's Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Farid Huseynov, being awarded the "Best People Focused CEO". Additionally, the bank also secured an award in the "Best Internal Communication Strategy” category.

The “World HR Summit” serves as a prestigious platform for the presentation of innovations in the field of human resources, the exchange of pioneering innovations and technologies, and the gathering of professionals in this field.

It's worth noting that Kapital Bank, one of the biggest employer among the Azerbaijani financial institutions, is the first and only bank in Azerbaijan to receive the prestigious “Great Place To Work” award for being an excellent workplace.

