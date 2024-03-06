Azerbaijan engages substantial number of women in workforce - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. Last year a total of 44,500 women were employed in Azerbaijan, said Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Hidayat Abdullayev during the "Women's Solidarity and Innovative Future for the Green World" event in Baku dedicated to the development of women's entrepreneurship, Trend reports.

He mentioned that active employment measures reached a total of 427,000 individuals in 2023.

"In the previous year, Azerbaijan saw 44,500 women gain employment, with an additional 5,300 participating in advanced training courses. A key state employment objective is to enhance women's engagement and employment prospects in the labor market. Thanks to successful efforts in this regard, the level of women's participation in the workforce continues to rise annually," he emphasized.

Will be updated