Azerbaijani Commission on Business Environment and Int'l Ratings sets priorities for 2024

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. Azerbaijan's Commission on Business Environment and International Ratings identifies enhanced involvement and active participation of the private sector and stakeholders in reform activities as a priority for 2024, the head of the sector of the Department of Economic Policy and Industry of Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Vusal Shikhaliyev said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during a conference on "Economic reforms and modern challenges for improving the business environment" in Baku.

The official emphasized that the priorities include increasing the level of use of the commission's innovative platforms (digital governance platform, digital calendar and electronic participation platform, online application), strengthening the role of private sector representatives represented in working groups, and improving the benchmarking system's functionality and level of use in the analytical process.

Will be updated