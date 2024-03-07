Azerbaijan's AYNA announces commissioning myriad new electric buses in Baku in 2024

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. A total of 100 new electric buses will be commissioned in Baku in 2024, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency (AYNA) Anar Rzayev said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during a conference on "Economic reforms and modern challenges for improving the business environment" in Baku.

“In addition, this year the bus fleet will be updated, new bicycle paths will be built, and 150 electric taxis belonging to Baku Taxi Service LLC will be purchased,” he emphasized.

