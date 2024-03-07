Azerbaijan's local banks expected to benefit from ABA's credit line agreements

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. Agreements on opening credit lines to Azerbaijani banks will be signed this year, President of the Azerbaijan Banks Association (ABA) Zakir Nuriyev said during a conference on "Economic reforms and modern challenges for improving the business environment" in Baku, Trend reports.

He reminded that during 2023, international financial institutions signed a number of agreements on the opening of large-scale credit lines to Azerbaijani banks.

"In the coming months, we'll witness the continuous signing of these contracts. As ABA, together with the Central Bank and the Ministry of Economy, we have launched a project to finance socio-economic development. The goal of the project is to form a systematic approach to expansion of financing of the real system,” he emphasized.

