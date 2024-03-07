Azerbaijan to guarantee significant portion of loans to businesses in Karabakh - Banks Association

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. The government will guarantee 90 percent of loans given to businesses in Karabakh, said President of the Azerbaijan Banks Association (ABA) Zakir Nuriyev during an "Economic reforms and modern challenges for improving the business environment" conference in Baku, Trend reports.

"The Ministry of Economy has opted to offer a 90 percent state guarantee for loans extended to entrepreneurs in Karabakh through the Entrepreneurship Development Fund. This decision ensures that the economic regulations established in the Karabakh economic zone will be seamlessly implemented, not only within the financial sector but across all other domains as well," he emphasized.

