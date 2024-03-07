Azerbaijani SOCAR, Russian Tatneft sign agreement in petrochemical sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) Rovshan Najaf has met with CEO of Tatneft OJSC Nail Maganov in Tatarstan, Russian Federation, Trend reports with reference to SOCAR.

In the course of the visit, SOCAR and Tatneft inked an agreement outlining collaborative initiatives in the petrochemical sector and a memorandum of understanding concerning joint endeavors in the oil industry. Additionally, discussions encompassed the development of human capital and potential collaborative initiatives.

Throughout the visit, the SOCAR delegation toured the TANECO Oil Refining Complex, comprising oil refineries and petrochemical plants, along with other facilities of Tatneft, gaining insight into the production processes.

Tatneft is one of the largest oil companies in Russia. The company is pursuing a strategy of increasing reserves and expanding its presence not only in Russia but also abroad.

SOCAR operates in diverse sectors, encompassing oil and gas field exploration, oil, gas, and gas condensate extraction, processing, and transportation, alongside the distribution of oil and petrochemical products in both domestic and international markets. Furthermore, the company plays a crucial role in supplying natural gas to both industrial enterprises and the general population of Azerbaijan, as well as extending its services to Europe.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel