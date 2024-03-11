Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan stake on joint projects - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are collaborating on significant joint initiatives, said Kazakhstan's ambassador to Azerbaijan Alim Bayel during the second session of the Kazakh-Azerbaijani Business Council in Baku, Trend reports.

"Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are working to advance critical projects with regional implications. These include the building of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) and the installation of a fiber-optic communication line, key components of the China-Europe digital corridor, among other projects," he said.

According to the ambassador, the bilateral trade volume between the countries reached $530 million last year.

"This marks a record. However, there is still huge potential to benefit," he added.

Alim Bayel noted that the activity of the Business Council should be further boosted.

"We should increase its importance so that the next meeting will be attended by the presidents of our countries; we should reach this level. I believe that both major businesses and SMEs should be involved in the work of the business council," he said.

