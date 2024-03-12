Albayrak sees Azerbaijan as key fulcrum of Middle Corridor - Alport Baku's.......(UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. Albayrak Holding considers Azerbaijan a key fulcrum for the Middle Corridor and strategically important for collaboration with partners, Alport Baku's Manager Vahdettin Keles said during an event dedicated to presenting the activities of Albayrak Holding, Trend reports.

"With the opening of the Zangezur Corridor, the company hopes to increase its capabilities by including this route in its logistical network," he emphasized.

Keles stated that Albayrak Group's Baku harbor has a capacity of 150,000 TEUs per year, two closed warehouses, and a dock length of 2,250 meters.

"The port has a 15 million-ton annual capacity and serves terminals for container, passenger, Ro-Ro, general, bulk, and project cargoes. The fertilizer handling terminal and container terminal at Baku port contribute significantly to the logistics activities of the Middle Corridor of the Silk Road," he added.

To note, in July 2022, Albayrak acquired the operating right to develop the Port of Baku, which is located on the crossroads of the modern Silk Road and major transportation corridors, and is the largest intermodal logistics hub at the heart of Eurasia. Following the agreement, Albayrak Group took over the Ro-Ro, container and fertilizer terminal operation.

Along with Alport’s broad experience in logistics around the world, the increase in the volume of cargo transported from Central Asian countries to Europe and Türkiye will be promoted, and modern logistics solutions will provide operational work and add value to the Azerbaijan economy by increasing the flow of cargo to the port.

