Croatian minister of economy to visit Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. The Croatian Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development, Damir Habijan, will arrive in Baku in the evening today, the Ambassador of Croatia, Branko Zebić, told reporters, Trend reports.

According to Zebić, a meeting of the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Croatia will take place in Baku.

Additionally, a meeting between Habijan and his Azerbaijani counterpart, Mikayil Jabbarov, is scheduled.

"We see significant potential for cooperation in small and medium-sized businesses, the agricultural sector, farming, tourism, and food security. These topics will be discussed in Baku on March 12–13 as part of the economic diversification of both states," said the ambassador.

He also mentioned that cooperation with Azerbaijan in oil procurement will undoubtedly continue, along with prospects for gas purchases.

"Azerbaijan is important not only as a supplier of fossil fuels for Europe's energy security. Its significance is growing now as a transport hub," the diplomat emphasized.

