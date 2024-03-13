Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan, Croatia explore economic collaboration priorities

Economy Materials 13 March 2024
Lada Yevgrashina
Lada Yevgrashina
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. Priorities of economic collaboration between Azerbaijan and Croatia have been explored, Trend reports via a social media publication by Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov.

According to the publication, a meeting has been held in Baku between Jabbarov and the Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Croatia, Damir Habijan.

"We explored the priorities of our bilateral economic relations in terms of promotion of joint investments and trade, support for cooperation in the fields of alternative energy and industry, and enhancement of partnerships among business communities," the publication said.

