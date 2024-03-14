Azerbaijani Leobank handles hefty customer requests per month - project executive

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. Leobank's customer service handles about 350,000 requests from clients per month, said Project Executive Oleh Kucherov during the Visa Cashless Forum – Digital Azerbaijan in Baku, Trend reports.

"We intended to create a customer-centric bank that prioritized live human connection above chatbot input. Our consumers especially appreciate the emphasis on human communication. I am really proud of our accomplishments thus far. Leo Bank handles around 350,000 consumer questions each month," he emphasized.

He highlighted that, as of now, artificial intelligence is not prepared to entirely replace humans, citing notable deficiencies in this domain.

To note, the Visa Cashless Forum is one of the main events of Visa, covering markets in Ukraine, Georgia, the CIS, and Southeastern Europe. It involves experts in digital payments and financial technologies.

