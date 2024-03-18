“Baku Steel Company” CJSC starts the tender stage for the implementation of the SAP S/4HANA system

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. “Baku Steel Company” CJSC (BSC) is embarking on another significant step towards centralized management and digitalization of all its company processes.

Therefore, BSC has successfully completed a project aimed at reassessing and evaluating business processes across the entire group. As a subsequent endeavor, the Company is planning to implement an integral SAP S/4HANA system, the latest ERP system (Enterprise Resource Planning) of SAP SE. This system will encompass all processes of finance, supply chain management, production planning, sales, logistics, and personnel management. BSC is committed to leveraging use all the benefits of SAP S/4HANA to enhance operational efficiency, maintain agility in addressing expanding market demands and optimize manufacturing operations.

The company initiates launch the tender stage for both local and international integrators to implement the SAP S/4HANA system. This stage serves as the main selection process, during which proposals from potential companies will be considered for implementing the specified project.

During the tender stage, BSC plans to identify a partner aligned with its strategic goals, possessing extensive experience in the metallurgical industry and adhering to the legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan and international standards, while also operating in accordance with SAP standards. BSC will consider choosing a partner for SAP S/4HANA implementation who not only possesses technical knowledge, but also offers experience and insight into digital transformation and business development.

Companies wishing to take part in an open tender for the implementation of the SAP S/4HANA system can contact the BSC procurement and supply team at [email protected], or submit a written application to the company's head office at 15 Mir-Jalal Street, Darnagul highway, Baku.

The application deadline is April 05, 2024 at 6:00 p.m.

More detailed information is available at this link.