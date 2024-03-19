FINCA Azerbaijan Receives Gold Recognition for Client Protection Certification

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19. FINCA Azerbaijan Non-Banking Credit Organization (NBCO), a leading microfinance institution dedicated to providing financial services to underserved communities, proudly announces its achievement of Gold Recognition for Client Protection Certification.

Having first achieved the client protection certificate back in 2015, this renewed prestigious certification, awarded by the global rating agency MicroFinanza Rating LLC (MFR), signifies FINCA Azerbaijan's unwavering commitment to ensuring the highest standards of client protection in its operations.

Client Protection is at the core of FINCA Azerbaijan's mission to empower individuals and communities through access to financial services. Through strict adherence to ethical practices and client protection standards, FINCA Azerbaijan has demonstrated its dedication to fostering trust and safeguarding the interests of its clients. By undergoing this certification process, FINCA Azerbaijan has showcased its accountability and transparency, further strengthening its position as a trusted financial partner in the country.

"We are honored to receive the Gold Recognition for Client Protection Certification from MicroFinanza Rating," said Timothy Tarrant, CEO of FINCA Azerbaijan. "This achievement reflects our team’s commitment to putting our clients' needs first and upholding the highest standards of ethical conduct. We remain dedicated to promoting financial inclusion while ensuring the well-being and protection of our clients."

MicroFinanza Rating's Client Protection Certification is a comprehensive evaluation framework that assesses microfinance institutions' adherence to a set of internationally recognized client protection principles. The certification process involves thorough assessments of governance, transparency, responsible pricing, and fair treatment of clients.

About FINCA Azerbaijan

FINCA Azerbaijan is a leader in responsible finance, serving small businesses across the country with loan products to promote profitable business activity. Operating officially in Azerbaijan since 1999, FINCA Azerbaijan is part of FINCA Impact Finance’s global network of 16 banks and microfinance institutions, reaching more than 2.8 million clients on five continents.

