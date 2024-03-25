Russian Rosatom discusses promising areas of co-op with Azerbaijan (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 25. Russian Rosatom, State Atomiс Energy Corporation, sees promising directions for the development of a strategic partnership with Azerbaijan, the corporation told Trend.

"Rosatom prioritizes Azerbaijan as a strategic region, particularly in energy cooperation, where promising avenues for development are envisioned," the state corporation said.

As per a corporation representative, Rosatom is the world leader in the size of its nuclear power plant building portfolio. The company has 33 power units in 10 countries at different stages of development, including 22 power units that are currently under construction in 7 nations.

"We are prepared to engage local companies and international consortiums in our projects as per our partners' requirements, aiming to deliver the most effective technological solutions within budget constraints. Rosatom possesses the expertise and resources to execute nuclear power projects under any model. We stand ready to collaborate in this area should Azerbaijani partners express interest," Rosatom said.

Rosatom is a diversified holding company encompassing assets in power engineering, machinery, and construction. As a national leader in power generation, accounting for approximately 20 percent of total generation, Rosatom also holds the top position globally in terms of its order portfolio for nuclear power plant construction.