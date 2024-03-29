Azerbaijan significantly boosts turnover of mutual tourism services - CBA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. The turnover of mutual tourism services in Azerbaijan increased by 54 percent in 2023 compared to the same period previous year, amounting to $2.6 billion, Director of the Statistics Department of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Samir Nasirov said during a media briefing, Trend reports.

"In the reporting period, exports of tourism services ($1.5 billion) exceeded their imports ($1.1 billion), resulting in a surplus of $342 million," he stressed.

To note, the turnover of mutual tourism services in Azerbaijan has doubled in 2022 compared to the same period of 2021, amounting to $ 1.7 billion.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel