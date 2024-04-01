Azerbaijan, Romania sign several agreements following meeting of Intergovernmental commission

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1. A protocol on the results of the 8th meeting of the Joint Commission on trade-economic relations and scientific-technical cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of Romania was signed in Baku, Trend reports.

The document was signed by the Commission's co-chairs, Azerbaijani Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Sahil Babayev and Romanian Energy Minister Sebastian Ioan Burduja.

Besides, the Memorandums of Understanding on cooperation in the field of veterinary and food safety were signed in Baku by the Azerbaijani Chairman of the Food Safety Agency, Goshgar Tahmazli, and the Chairman-State Secretary of the National Sanitary-Veterinary and Food Administration of Romania, Alexandru Nicolae Bociu.

