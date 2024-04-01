Azerbaijan, Romania sign several agreements following meeting of.............(UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1. A protocol on the results of the 8th meeting of the Joint Commission on trade-economic relations and scientific-technical cooperation between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of Romania was signed in Baku, Trend reports.

The document was signed by the Commission's co-chairs, Azerbaijani Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Sahil Babayev and Romanian Energy Minister Sebastian Ioan Burduja.

Besides, the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on cooperation in the field of veterinary and food safety was signed in Baku by the Azerbaijani Chairman of the Food Safety Agency, Goshgar Tahmazli, and the Chairman-State Secretary of the National Sanitary-Veterinary and Food Administration of Romania, Alexandru Nicolae Bociu.

As Sahil Babayev said in a press statement, the two countries have great opportunities to increase cooperation in the energy, transport sectors, agriculture and trade in agricultural products, healthcare, private sector development, science, education, and culture.

“I'm confident that our cooperation has the potential for diversification, not being limited only to the energy sector, and will be aimed directly at the benefit of our peoples,” the minister emphasized.

To note, the 8th meeting of the Azerbaijani-Romanian intergovernmental joint commission on trade-economic relations and scientific-technical cooperation was held in Baku today.

The topics of the meeting in Baku included cooperation in energy (key), transportation, investment, agriculture, social, educational, humanitarian, infrastructure, construction, and other spheres.

