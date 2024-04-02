Azerbaijan to restore AZPROMO's export mission in St. Petersburg

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2. The Executive Director of the Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), Yusif Abdullayev has spoken in favor of restoring Azerbaijan's export mission to St. Petersburg, Trend reports.

He made the remarks at the business forum, "St. Petersburg and Azerbaijan expand horizons of cooperation".

He noted that the 4th session of the commission on cooperation between Azerbaijan and St. Petersburg was held in Baku, and AZPROMO was charged with exploring opportunities to expand cooperation at the level of non-oil business.

"There is a potential to multiply trade turnover, expand trade operations, and increase non-oil exports," Abdullayev emphasized.

Abdullayev stated that this year AZPROMO will organize visits of Azerbaijani entrepreneurs to specialized exhibitions in Yekaterinburg, Kazan, and St. Petersburg. In turn, Azerbaijan invites companies from St. Petersburg to visit AFEZ and Pirallahi Industrial Park.

