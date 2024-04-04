Azerbaijan to implement Caspian Initiative within framework of agenda

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. The Caspian Initiative will be implemented within the framework of the Climate Action agenda, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Umayra Taghiyeva said, Trend reports.

She made a remark during the five-sided meeting of leading officials of the Prosecutor General's Offices of the Caspian littoral states taking place in Baku.

"As you are aware, this year Azerbaijan will host the important international event COP29. The Caspian Initiative will be undertaken in parallel with the negotiation process as part of the Climate Action agenda. This, in turn, can form a basis for solving the Caspian crisis not only at the national and regional levels but also at the international level, within the context of climate change adaptation programs," she said.

To note, Baku is hosting a five-sided meeting of the heads of the prosecutor generals of the Caspian littoral states.

The event is also attended by Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev, high-ranking officials of the Prosecutor Generals' Offices of Azerbaijan and the Caspian littoral states, as well as other officials.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel