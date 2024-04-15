Baku Steel Company CJSC represents Azerbaijan in Dusseldorf (PHOTO)

On April 15-19, 2024 in Düsseldorf, Germany, the “Tube 2024” exhibition is taking place, where world giants of the metallurgical industry meet.

Azerbaijan is represented at these exhibitions by the largest metallurgical company of the Caucasus, “Baku Steel Company” CJSC (hereinafter referred to as BSC).

At the “Tube 2024” exhibition, over 2,600 exhibitors demonstrate their services and products. The exhibition also hosts interesting forums that provide information on various topics, such as current tendencies and prospects in the metallurgical industry, emerging new technologies, products, and export opportunities.

The forum agendas cover topics related to “green steel”, “eco-metals”, steel trading, artificial intelligence and innovative technologies in the production of pipes. From the transition to “green” technology and current development trends to unique cutting and processing technology solutions, the forums provide unique opportunity to exchange ideas and gain new knowledge.

The “Tube 2024” exhibition focuses mainly on the engineering, oil and gas, chemical and construction sectors, serving as important platform for networking, establishing potential collaboration and accessing new markets.

The stand of BSC, the only company representing Azerbaijan, where its products are presented, sparks interest among the visitors and participants of the exhibition. BSC representatives provide information not only about their company, but also highlight the broader metallurgical sector of Azerbaijan in general, and its potential.