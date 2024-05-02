Azerbaijan pleases to play role in unfolding Caspian Sea's green energy.........(UPDATE)

TBILISI, Georgia, May 2. Azerbaijan is glad to play role in unfolding the Caspian Sea's green energy potential, the country's Minister of Finance Samir Sharifov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at a panel discussion on the topic "Enhancing Connectivity: European Connectivity (Renewable Energy and Digital Connectivity) Middle Corridor (Reshaping the Euro-Asia Connectivity)" within the framework of the ADB annual meeting in Tbilisi.

He recalled that 30 years ago no one knew that Azerbaijan would exploit the fossil fuel potential of the Caspian Sea in cooperation with many international companies.

“Transport routes and other corridors have been created, port corridors for the transport of fossil fuels, and we are pleased to play an important role now, in 2024, 30 years later, in unlocking the potential of renewable energy sources,” he emphasized.

Azerbaijan is striving for an energy transition, the so-called diversification from oil and gas, added the official.

To note, the theme for the 57th Annual Meeting to be held from 2 to 5 May, is “Bridge to the Future”.

The opening session of the Board of Governors will take place on May 4. The Opening Session marks the official start of the Annual Meeting. It is a high-profile event attended by the Guest of Honor from the host country. Remarks will be made by ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa and the Minister of Finance of Georgia and Chair of the ADB Board of Governors, Lasha Khutsishvili.



The Annual Meeting is an opportunity for ADB Governors to consider development issues and challenges facing Asia and the Pacific. Several thousand participants, including finance ministers, central bank governors, senior government officials, members of the private sector, representatives of international organizations and civil society organizations, youth, academia, and the media, regularly join the meeting.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel