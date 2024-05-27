Azerbaijan announces total trade turnover with Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 27. The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan reached $150.6 million from January through April this year, Trend reports.

According to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, these values are almost two times less than the trade turnover between the two countries in the same period last year, which amounted to over $296.5 million.

During this period, Turkmenistan's exports to Azerbaijan amounted to $124.9 million, which is more than twice as much as in the same period in 2023, when the volume of supplies amounted to almost $268.4 million.

Turkmenistan's share in the total volume of Azerbaijani imports for the reporting year amounted to 2.29 percent, compared with 5.07 percent in the first four months of 2023.

At the same time, Turkmenistan's imports from Azerbaijan decreased by almost 9 percent from January through April this year, reaching $25.6 million, compared with $28.1 million for the same period in 2023.

Turkmenistan accounted for 0.31 percent of Azerbaijan's total exports in the reporting period, compared with 0.22 percent in the first four months of last year.

Meanwhile, the volume of trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan for the whole of 2023 reached $773.9 million, which is 44.5 percent more than in the same period of 2022 ($535.39 million).