Azerbaijan reveals Merik, Aghbulaq HPPs' planned commissioning time (Exclusive)

LACHIN, Azerbaijan, June 1. The Merik and Aghbulag hydropower plants (HPPs) are expected to be commissioned until the end of this summer, special representative of Azerbaijan's President in the Lachin district Masim Mammadov told Trend.

"Aghbulag can be considered the most powerful among the hydropower plants in Lachin. Aghbulag-1 and Aghbulag-2 have a nominal capacity of nearly 14.2 MW and 14.8 MW respectively, while the capacity of the small Merik HPP is 3.5 MW. This is a good indicator for local rivers.

In the future, we plan to build new power plants in other settlements. Kalbajar also has significant potential. As you could see today, out of the five planned hydroelectric power stations, four are located in the Lachin district and only one in Kalbajar. However, we plan to build new power plants in Kalbajar as well, on the Tartar river: Chaykend and Gamishli," he added.

Today, a ceremony to lay the foundation of a small hydropower plant took place in Lachin.

The foundation-laying ceremony for the Malibay small hydropower plant took place as part of the project to operate five small hydroelectric power plants in Azerbaijan's Kalbajar and Lachin districts.

