Gunay Asgarova Highlights PwC's Role in Sustainable Financing at GVI International Scientific Conference (PHOTO)

Gunay Asgarova, Senior Sustainability Assurance Manager at PwC Azerbaijan, talked at the GVI International Scientific Conference on ‘Green World Solidarity Year.’ On the panel ‘Directing the Future: Innovations in Financing Climate Change for a Sustainable Future,’ Gunay addressed climate and innovation financing methods, highlighting PwC’s role in driving sustainable financial solutions.

The panel, moderated by Shabnam Mammadova from the COP29 Organizing Committee, featured prominent speakers including Franck Gbaguidi from Eurasia Group, Monika Garai-Fodor from Obuda University, Rustam Tahirov from the Central Bank of the RA, and Zaur Mammadov from the COP29 Operating Company.

Their collaborative efforts underscored the critical importance of innovative financing solutions for a sustainable future.

