Azerbaijani SOCAR rejects accusations on oil sales to Israel UPDATED

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Accusations on oil sales to Israel are unfounded, Azerbaijan's SOCAR Türkiye said, commenting on the accusations, Trend reports.

“Recently, due to the ongoing geopolitical changes in the region, SOCAR Türkiye and its affiliated companies have been targeted by subversive groups through both social media and physical actions.

These groups have been spreading provocative messages on social media, making baseless claims that our company engages in crude oil trade with Israel, and physically attacking our company premises, thereby endangering the safety of our employees. The escalating provocations against our headquarters building in Istanbul on March 12, May 29, May 31, and June 2, as well as the Bursaqaz office building in Bursa on May 24, pose a serious threat to the lives of our staff.

We conduct all our operations in accordance with international business agreements and the vision set forth by our head office, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR). In this context, allegations that SOCAR is currently selling crude oil to Israel are unfounded and are deliberately intended to mislead public opinion.

The global oil market has its own complexities, and the sale of crude oil is carried out through trading companies. Supplying companies, including SOCAR, do not have the ability to control or dictate the destination and usage of the crude oil once it is sold. SOCAR, like other oil companies, sells its products through trading relationships with relevant trading companies. Therefore, it is impossible for us to control or interfere with the final destination and usage of the crude oil supplied by SOCAR," the company stated.

Will be updated