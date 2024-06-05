COP29 likely to usher new era in energy co-op - World Energy Council CEO (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. COP29 can become the starting point for a new era in energy cooperation, Secretary General and CEO of the World Energy Council Angela Wilkinson told Trend at the sidelines of the 29th Baku Energy Forum, Trend reports.

"It's heartening that the COP29 conference will convene in Azerbaijan, where the modern oil era began. This choice unites the past with the future. I envision this event as the catalyst for a fresh, forward-looking, and pragmatic era in energy collaboration," she emphasized.

Wilkinson also noted Azerbaijan's proactive pursuit of energy opportunities, including the exploration of wind and solar energy prospects, alongside the development and exportation of its gas resources.

"Azerbaijan is actively exploring avenues to enhance renewable energy utilization domestically and contribute to European energy security through gas supply," she added.

The 29th Baku Energy Forum, a cornerstone event in the energy sector of the Caspian region, is scheduled for June 5th and 6th at the Baku Convention Center. This modern venue, aligned with Baku's environmental vision, reflects the ethos of Baku Energy Week.

Endorsed by the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and in collaboration with the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), this forum boasts SOCAR as its primary partner. Additionally, for the first time, OPEC is lending its support to the event.

Over 600 delegates are participating in the forum, representing a diverse range of countries including Australia, Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bulgaria, China, the Czech Republic, Finland, France, Georgia, Hungary, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, UAE, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Slovenia, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, the UK, the US, and Uzbekistan. This year's forum boasts a record number of speakers, totaling 81.

The Forum's agenda will address energy issues of significance for Azerbaijan and the broader Caspian region, focusing primarily on considerations and financing related to energy security, energy transition, and green energy projects.

