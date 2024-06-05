CJSC "Baku Steel Company" takes part at the 29th International Exhibition "Caspian Oil and Gas" (PHOTO/VIDEO)

“Baku Steel Company” CJSC (hereinafter - BSC), the largest and most modern metallurgical company in the Caucasus, is a silver sponsor at the 29th International “Caspian Oil and Gas” Exhibition organized within the Baku Energy Week from 4th to 6th June 2024.

Approximately 300 companies from 37 countries around the world attend Baku Energy Week, which is held annually in Baku and is considered the most significant event in the energy sector of the region. In addition to Azerbaijan, participants from countries such as Algeria, Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belarus, Belgium, Bulgaria, China, the Czech Republic, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Great Britain, Hungary, India, Iraq, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Qatar, Romania, Russian Federation, Saudi Arabia, Slovenia, Sweden, Turkey, Ukraine, the United Arab Emirates, USA, Uzbekistan, also for the first time, companies from Sweden, India and Slovenia take part in this event.

BSC, one of the permanent participants in the exhibition, which again became the silver sponsor of the event this year, demonstrates its high quality and internationally certified products at stand 1C314 in the 1st hall of the Baku Expo Center. The company's stand presents a wide range of BSC steel products, in particular seamless pipes used in oil and gas production, which arise great interest among visitors and exhibitors. It should be noted that the company’s seamless pipes with a diameter of 114-219 mm are produced on the equipments of the BSC’s “Azerboru” production site and are in great demand among for export products.

For the first time this year, BSC is exhibiting Ferroalloy products at its stand. High-quality ferrosilicon (FeSi) of various fractions (FeSi 65% - FeSi 75%, fraction 10-50 mm), produced at the ferroalloy production site of BSC, located in the Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park, is used as an alloying and deoxidizing agent for various types of steel and cast iron.